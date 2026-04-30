Stolen gods return: The US repatriates 657 ancient treasures to India

Both of them are well-known in the business of trafficking and have been convicted in their countries. Subhash Kapoor, the disgraced dealer serving his prison term in India and Nancy Weiner, an indicted trafficker notorious for forging provenances were the main players in smuggling the 657 artifacts. The last batch of 19 items was recovered on April 28, 2026.

These include some magnificent pieces of art:

The Bronze Avalokiteshvara Statue: Worth $2 million, this is a rare statue that bears an inscription revealing the name of its sculptor, Dronaditya of Sirpur. The item was stolen from a museum in Chhattisgarh in 1982.

Red Sandstone Buddha: Worth $7.5 million, this Buddha statue from northern India depicts the deity making the abhaya mudra pose signifying protection.