Michelangelo’s 'The Last Judgment' undergoes first cleaning in decades

Michelangelo’s The Last Judgment, the vast and formidable fresco that dominates the altar wall of the Sistine Chapel, is undergoing its first major cleaning in more than 30 years, the Vatican has confirmed.

Three-month conservation work begins on Sistine Chapel masterpiece

The three-month conservation effort, announced by the Vatican Museums, aims to remove layers of microscopic residue that have accumulated on the plaster over time. Despite the restoration work, the Sistine Chapel will remain open to visitors, though parts of the fresco may be partially obscured by scaffolding during the process.

According to the museum, the cleaning targets a “widespread whitish haze” caused by the deposition of airborne microparticles. These particles are the result of constant air movement in the chapel, intensified by the presence of millions of visitors each year. More than six million people pass through the Vatican Museums annually, with the Sistine Chapel among its most visited spaces.