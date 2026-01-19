Historic House of the Griffins frescoes preserved through innovative virtual access

Ancient Rome is embracing modern connectivity as the House of the Griffins, one of the most remarkably preserved Republican-era homes on the Palatine Hill, opens its doors via livestream. Located amidst the verdant ruins overlooking the Roman Forum, this underground treasure is now accessible to the public for the first time, albeit through a digital lens.
The House of the Griffins dates back to the Roman Republic (509 B.C. to 27 B.C.), a period before the grand imperial palaces reshaped the city’s skyline. For centuries, the home remained hidden beneath the earth after Emperor Domitian constructed his own sprawling palace atop it in the first century A.D. Its subterranean location has kept its intricate decorations remarkably intact, yet it also makes physical entry a significant logistical challenge.
Rather than navigating the perilously steep staircases, visitors will now follow a guide equipped with a head-mounted smartphone. The live broadcast allows tourists to observe the home’s namesake—an exquisite lunette fresco featuring the eagle-lion mythological hybrids—as well as richly coloured faux marble and three-dimensional geometric mosaics.
This digital approach is more than a mere convenience; it is a vital conservation strategy. By limiting physical footfall, archaeologists can protect the delicate frescoes from the damaging effects of humidity and carbon dioxide caused by human breath. Federica Rinaldi, the project chief, describes the site as a "textbook reference" for Roman luxury. Though the identity of the original inhabitants remains a mystery, the sheer opulence of the multi-level dwelling confirms their elite status.
The initiative, which begins on 3 March, offers weekly tours in both English and Italian. These small-group sessions are part of a wider effort, funded by the European Union, to alleviate the heavy tourist pressure on the Colosseum and Roman Forum. By highlighting lesser-known sites within the archaeological park, officials hope to provide a more sustainable and diverse experience for global travellers. Through this blend of archaeology and technology, the House of the Griffins serves as a bridge between Rome's distant past and a digitally integrated future.
