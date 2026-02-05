Have you heard of this Aspen hat heist where $2000 worth of hats were robbed?

The perpetrator was pictured talking on the phone as he stole the two hats from the display. Following the incident, the authorities have reportedly lodged an official complaint with the police and investigation is underway.

Stephane De Baets, the owner of St Regis, upset by the harrowing incident, said in a statement, "This is Aspen and crime of this nature never goes unresolved for more than a couple days".

The famous hat display at the Snow Lodge, a popular spot at the resort was specially curated by artists Benjamin Voutour and T. Hunter McCann. The beautiful display depicts a mountain scenery with floating gondolas.

The hats, also known as toppers, were the work of a collaboration between Nick Fouquet and Caviar Kaspia. They were limited-edition.

Snow Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso also expressed display saying, "It’s surprising and disappointing that someone would break a window, damage an art installation, and walk out with two hats like it was nothing. That’s not who we are as a community".