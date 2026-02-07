Mapping the Infinite: Akkitham Narayanan’s geometry of memory

“When I look back, I don’t see my time in Chennai and Paris as two separate worlds,” Narayanan reflects. “They slowly flowed into each other.” That flow lies at the heart of this exhibition. Early memories of kolams drawn at dawn, temple gopurams, ritual diagrams, and festival rhythms sit alongside the discipline of European draftsmanship and monumental art. Paris sharpened his sense of structure, but it never displaced the intuitive knowledge formed in India. “The discipline of European training gave me tools, while my Indian roots gave me meaning,” he says.

The works assembled at Lalit Kala Academy trace this long conversation across decades. Paintings and works on paper move between tightly ordered grids and more fluid configurations where shapes appear to drift, merge, and reassemble. Triangles, circles, and sinuous lines recur, though never as fixed symbols. They behave instead like memories resurfacing, altered by time and distance.

Narayanan’s surfaces carry their own histories. Built through thin layers of paint, then cut back and incised, they hold a tactile density that feels almost bodily. “When I begin a work, I don’t start with a big theory in my head,” he explains. “I start with the material in front of me. I look at it, I touch it, I spend time with it.” Layering, for him, resembles remembering, while carving becomes an act of uncovering rather than erasure. “When I carve into the surface, I am searching for what is already inside, hidden beneath the layers.”