Soha Ali Khan drops a glimpse of the Rang De Basanti reunion after 20 years

One of the most iconic movies in Bollywood, Rang De Basanti completed 20 years of release on January 26 this year and marking the special milestone, the team of this political actioner came together for a fun reunion.

Soha Ali Khan shares post celebrating 20 years of Rang De Basanti

The cast and crew of Rang De Basanti came together for a special screening of the movie in Mumbai, marking a nostalgic moment for all the movie buffs. Actors Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan were seen celebrating the occasion, along with the rest of the team, who contributed towards bringing the drama to life.

Makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ajit Andhare were also a part of the celebration. Soha took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of snippets from the emotional reunion. The post included a video of the cast and crew of Rang De Basanti cutting a cake to commemorate two decades since the film reached the audience.