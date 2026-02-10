Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026: Mumbai’s celebrated moments, misses, and what lies ahead

For nine days this February, the streets of Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda precinct became a canvas for creativity. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 brought together art, music, theatre, dance, and food, transforming the city itself into an immersive cultural playground. Indulge Express was on the ground to capture the performances, installations, and moments that made this edition a celebration of Mumbai’s artistic heartbeat.

What happened at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026?

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 unfolded like a city-wide story, each street and heritage corner a chapter brimming with surprises. Visual installations such as Our Dream House, Mumbai Flux, and Threads of Time invited wanderers to pause, to explore memory, urban life, and nature in unexpected ways. At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Networks of the Past offered a quiet journey into history, while theatre productions like Manjiri Matching Centre and children’s workshops added laughter, curiosity, and movement to the streets.