Suryakant Lokhande's Mumbai exhibition, Every Day Is A Cheat Day, is a spectacle of indulgence

A jungle clearing, thick with colour and theatrical promise. Cartoon figures peer through binoculars, pose for cameras, consult guidebooks, climb vehicles, perform curiosity. Elephants hover nearby, parrots puncture the air with colour, and the entire scene hums with activity. Yet nothing truly advances. The figures are busy, alert, even excited, but suspended in a state of perpetual observation. This is the emotional terrain of #EveryDayIsCheatDay, Suryakant Lokhande’s ongoing exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Indian Art, where indulgence has slipped from exception into routine and desire loops back on itself.

What Suryakant Lokhande's exhibition talks about

Suryakant’s paintings operate through familiarity. His protagonists are borrowed from mass culture, figures loaded with childhood memory, global circulation, and emotional shorthand. They arrive smiling, wide-eyed, instantly legible. But stripped from their original narratives and placed inside scenes of abundance, they begin to misbehave. Their optimism feels rehearsed. Their curiosity reads as labour. Pleasure becomes something enacted rather than felt.