Milan’s Duomo statues restored through innovative adoption scheme

A 15th-century statue that once stood high on the façade of Duomo di Milano has re-emerged in public view through an unusual conservation initiative. Known as Bearded Saint with Book, the sculpture has been restored under the Adopt a Statue programme and is now displayed behind glass at Piazzale Cadorna, inside the headquarters of Lombardy-based transport company FNM.

Adopt a Statue scheme returns Duomo sculptures to view

Launched in 2020 by the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo — the centuries-old institution responsible for the cathedral’s upkeep — the scheme invites companies and private individuals to fund the restoration of statues that have been removed from the Duomo over time. In return, donors may host the restored works on loan for limited periods, subject to conservation regulations.

According to project manager Elisa Mantia, the initiative offers a way to revive sculptures that would otherwise remain in storage. Many statues were taken down over the centuries due to weathering, pollution or structural concerns. Once removed, they were often replaced with replicas, leaving the originals preserved but unseen.

Construction of the Duomo began in 1386 under Gian Galeazzo Visconti, then ruler of Milan, and continued for more than five centuries. Built on the site of two earlier basilicas, the cathedral reflects a blend of artistic styles shaped by generations of craftsmen from across Europe. One of its bronze doors was installed as late as 1965, underscoring the monument’s long and evolving history.

Because the project extended across eras, the Duomo’s sculptural programme reads almost as a timeline in marble. Gothic forms sit alongside later Renaissance and post-medieval interventions. Over time, exposure to the elements left many exterior figures vulnerable, prompting their removal for preservation.