Saskia Pintelon’s Delhi exhibition speak of beauty, identity and being seen

Face as resistance

Born in Belgium and based in Sri Lanka since 1982, Pintelon has worked at the crossroads of cultures and silences. Having lived through civil war, political instability, the tsunami, and ongoing struggles around gender and representation, she has developed a stance on who gets to be seen, and how. “My work attempts to give form to unspoken and overlooked opinions, allowing them to surface without explanation or mediation,” she says.

Early in her practice, Pintelon sketched people in markets, trains, and temples. Over time, that fascination evolved into a sustained investigation of the face as both representation and resistance.

“The face is where conformity is most aggressively demanded and most quietly resisted,” she notes. “In these faces, you encounter non-conformity to gender, to social roles, and to arbitrary standards of beauty that are imposed and internalised. We are often told, implicitly or explicitly, to be ‘smooth’. But can one truly conceal feeling?”

Within her works, the face becomes a political register, “that cannot be entirely controlled”. She continues, “It is nearly impossible for the face to lie completely: a glimmer in the eye before a tear falls, a barely perceptible tension between the brows.”