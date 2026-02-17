Here’s why a trip to Serendipity Arts Festival 2025 nudged us to take a closer look at our identity

Nostalgia. Identity. Homecoming. If we could sum up our experience of the latest edition of Serendipity Arts Festival in just three words, these would be the ones. The 10th edition of India’s largest multidisciplinary arts festival concluded in Goa in December, and we took a two-day trip to experience it in all its glory: from inspired visual art exhibits to riveting musical performances. We are here to tell you about our favourite picks from the festival to get you excited about the next edition already!

All you need to know about Serendipity Arts Festival 2025

Like every year, the festival was spread across several venues, and the first stop we made was at the Old GMC Complex. Pulsed with the energy of aesthetes of all ages, the venue primarily hosted visual art shows. As we scouted for the one to begin with, a distinct trrrrring drew us to a 1980s yellow payphone that turned out to be part of a three-part installation titled The Call. Created by Bengaluru-based artist Babu Eshwar Prasad, the installation also comprised a custom-built Mutoscope. The best part of it was however a film where a man, in his dreams, roams around a megalithic landscape in Karnataka, only to bump into a yellow payphone ringing in the middle of nowhere. Is the phone then, like all other modern technology, just a portal to some other dimension of time and space? The Call left us with a lingering question.

“I once had a vague dream that I was roaming around in a monolithic landscape… 20 years later, while writing a dream sequence for a feature film, this visual came back to me and ultimately inspired me to make this movie,” Mr Prasad told Indulge.