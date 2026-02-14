Actor Saurav Das and musician EPR join hands for their first song together

The Indian indie music scene is set for a paradigm shift as Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer, aka EPR, embarks on a new and exciting chapter of his illustrious career. EPR, known for his numerous avatars in the past, has now teamed up with long-time associates, actor Saurav Das and music producer Kuntal De to form a new band: Artivism in Action (AIA). This is not just another project, but rather a complete overhaul of their musical persona, which aims to be a "fresh and unapologetic rap rock force" that combines message and movement.
AIA is a deliberate move away from the norm. While EPR has always been known for his technical skills, AIA aims to have a more refined vision where music and purpose are at the forefront. The new band is set to make its debut with Valkyrie, which promises to be as ambitious in scope as it is heavy in execution.
Explaining the philosophy behind this evolution, EPR says, "Our goal is to carve a distinct identity for AIA, not as an extension of the past but as a fresh and unapologetic rap rock force rooted in message, musicianship and movement. This is not just a band; this is intent amplified. With Valkyrie, we are not just releasing a song—we are unveiling a world."
Characterised as a ‘modern rap rock ballad,’ the track is an epic experiment in sound. It combines the intricate beauty of Urdu poetry with the mystique of Norse mythology and provides an ambient, cinematic soundscape. This interdisciplinary approach is reflected in the linguistic diversity of the track, which incorporates Urdu, Hindi and English languages, with Norse undertones subtly.
In an exclusive interaction with Indulge, Saurav Das said, "I started off making music long back. In fact, my journey began with music. When I was in the 8th standard, I had auditioned for a band as their second-lead vocalist. Eventually, I got selected and ended up having my first stage performance at Rangmanch, Swabhumi . Having done several successful shows and college events, we went to audition for India’s Got Talent. However, we got eliminated and in that despair, the band broke up soon after. Then I changed course and started doing theatre, but somewhere deep down, I’ve always wanted to get back to my first love — music."
The actor added, "I have been friends with EPR since long, and have witnessed his growth from being a popular contestant in MTV Hustle to now being favourites of stalwarts like Badshah and Raftaar. He approached me saying that he wanted to do something together. We do not really have any rap rock bands in India and so, EPR thought this would be a good idea. Earlier, we had worked with Kuntal De on individual projects and wanted him to be part of the band. That’s how AIA came to be and today, we’re releasing our first song. You can expect a lot from us in the near future, including originals, covers and even tours! I’m hoping to fulfill my dream of getting back on stage."
To complement the scale of the track, the band collaborated with director Ayan Sil to create a visual narrative that reflects the same emotional essence. As AIA readies to connect worlds that seldom intersect, they are setting the tone for a bright future of alternative music in the region, defying the boundaries of language and genre in the process.