Actor Saurav Das and musician EPR join hands for their first song together

In an exclusive interaction with Indulge, Saurav Das said, "I started off making music long back. In fact, my journey began with music. When I was in the 8th standard, I had auditioned for a band as their second-lead vocalist. Eventually, I got selected and ended up having my first stage performance at Rangmanch, Swabhumi . Having done several successful shows and college events, we went to audition for India’s Got Talent. However, we got eliminated and in that despair, the band broke up soon after. Then I changed course and started doing theatre, but somewhere deep down, I’ve always wanted to get back to my first love — music."

The actor added, "I have been friends with EPR since long, and have witnessed his growth from being a popular contestant in MTV Hustle to now being favourites of stalwarts like Badshah and Raftaar. He approached me saying that he wanted to do something together. We do not really have any rap rock bands in India and so, EPR thought this would be a good idea. Earlier, we had worked with Kuntal De on individual projects and wanted him to be part of the band. That’s how AIA came to be and today, we’re releasing our first song. You can expect a lot from us in the near future, including originals, covers and even tours! I’m hoping to fulfill my dream of getting back on stage."