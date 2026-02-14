From indie roots to Bollywood: Aditya N's musical journey with Jee Liya

"A simple jam session." That is how Aditya N describes the birth of Jee Liya, the song that has taken the internet by storm from the recently released Tu Yaa Main. But there is nothing "simple" about the way Aditya layers emotion. Featuring the raw, organic vocals of Adarsh Gourav and Lothika Jha, the track has already crossed the 10-million-view mark.

Meet Aditya, the man behind many viral tracks from the recent times

Whether he’s creating the high-stakes sound of Ziddi Girls or the regal textures of The Royals, Aditya N is quickly becoming the go-to producer for stories that need a soul. We caught up with the composer to talk about his transition from indie artist to a mainstay of the OTT ecosystem, and what happens when a director like Bejoy Nambiar hears a melody and says, "That’s the one."