Isaiah Zagar, who created mirrored dreamscapes across Philadelphia, dies at 86

Philadelphia-based mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar, known for creating mirrored dreamscapes on buildings across the city, has died, according to a nonprofit art center he created.

Mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar passes away at 86

Isaiah died Thursday at home of complications from heart failure and Parkinson’s disease, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens announced in a statement. He was 86.

Born in Philadelphia, Isaiah returned to the city with his wife, Julia, in 1968 after a Peace Corps stint in Peru. Over the years, he created hundreds of public mosaics, many of them along the city’s funky South Street corridor, where they lived.

“He loved South Street, the city of Philadelphia, and the community fostered here with all of his heart," Emily Smith, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement.