In Mumbai, centenary exhibition returns to the making of Laxman Pai and the porous beginnings of Indian modernism

Mr Pai’s years in Paris sit at the centre of this story, and the exhibition is careful to avoid the tired language of influence as dominance. “Conventional readings of Indian modernism often frame it as a negotiation between ‘tradition’ and ‘modernity,’ or between nationalist idioms and Western influence,” Shah says. “Pai complicates that binary.” His exposure to European modernism, and to other non-Indian visual traditions circulating in Paris at the time, expanded his technical and conceptual range. What it did not do was displace Goa from his imagination. “What is striking is how firmly he remained rooted in the memory of Goa—its landscape, its Catholic iconography, its lyricism.”

By the 1960s, Mr Pai’s surfaces thicken. Knife work becomes more pronounced, palettes deepen, and brushstrokes lengthen. Landscapes from Kashmir sit alongside Goan scenes, suggesting travel as an extension of inquiry rather than escape. The land is approached less as topography and more as an emotional register, shaped by recollection and distance. The 1970s introduce further shifts in tonality and symbolism, yet the subjects endure.

Holding change and continuity in the same frame is one of the exhibition’s quieter achievements. Shah resists the idea of artistic development as a ladder. “The key lies in resisting a linear narrative of ‘progress’,” he reflects. “Evolution in an artist’s practice does not necessarily mean rupture.” Instead, the gallery stages conversations across decades, allowing motifs to recur and transform. “This approach encourages viewers to see continuity not as repetition, but as deepening. The Goa of his later works is not the same as the Goa of his youth—it is layered with distance, nostalgia and lived experience.”