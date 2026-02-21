‘Coming back to this orchestra feels like a natural step,’ Martyn Brabbins on SOI’s Spring 2026 season

Amid the grandeur of the Symphony Orchestra of India’s Spring 2026 Season, we found ourselves in conversation with two people who have shaped its journey: Khushroo N. Suntook, the visionary co-founder of SOI and Chairman of the NCPA and Martyn Brabbins, the orchestra’s freshly appointed Chief Conductor.

Co-founder Khushroo Suntook and Chief Conductor Martyn Brabbins on SOI’s two decade-long journey

This season was a feast for the senses—opening with the Beethoven Symphony Cycle, moving effortlessly from the bold energy of Symphonies No. 1 and 5 to Mussorgsky’s haunting Prelude to Khovanshchina, Holst’s cosmic The Planets, and Mahler’s deeply emotive Songs of a Wayfarer with mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly. Shostakovich’s intense Symphony No. 10 stirred the soul, while Italian tenor Davide Giusti brought intimacy and elegance through Tosti’s lyrical songs. Under Carlo Rizzi’s baton, the orchestra journeyed through masterworks by Dvořák, Sibelius, Rossini, Puccini, and Wagner—a musical tapestry that turned Mumbai into a stage for some of the world’s most beloved orchestral stories.

A legacy two decades in the making

Khushroo Suntook reflected on the early challenges of bringing orchestral music to Mumbai audiences, “In the early years, orchestral music did not enjoy broad public support. The audience largely consisted of professionals—lawyers, doctors, and a small, informed circle that regularly attended concerts.”

He recalled an anecdote illustrating the period’s informal learning environment, “When Mehli Mehta was conducting a rehearsal of the Brahms concerto, one of the violinists noticed his partner had already lowered his instrument. The opening of Brahms is famously complex, so he asked what was going on. The reply was, ‘Thank you, I’ve finished.’ That kind of misunderstanding was not uncommon then.”