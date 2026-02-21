Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma responds to Anoushka Shankar’s lineage claims

A major controversy regarding legacy and mentorship has emerged in the classical music scene in India. At the centre of the controversy are two major personalities: celebrated sitar exponent Anoushka Shankar and musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. The controversy revolves around whether the late legendary maestro, Pandit Ravi Shankar, formally accepted Rishab as his disciple.

Was Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Pandit Ravi Shankar’s last disciple?

The controversy started when Anoushka spoke about Rishab’s musical background in a recent interview. While she was quick to compliment him on his talent and innovative approach to the sitar, she debunked the long-standing rumor that Rishab was her father’s "last and youngest" disciple.

Anoushka clarified that while Rishab had a few casual lessons with Ravi, he had received training from one of the maestro’s senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal. She explained that the "last disciple" rumor was a result of a miscommunication, as the two families have been close for several decades because of Rishab’s father, Sanjay Rikhiram Sharma, who is the family’s instrument maker.

The official response

In a detailed clarification, Rishab’s team released an official statement with photographs to set the record straight. As per the statement, Ravi personally asked for a meeting on January 3, 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre in New Delhi. It was at this private meeting, attended by both families, that the maestro allegedly performed the Ganda Bandhan ceremony, a traditional ritual that symbolises the formal initiation of a disciple.