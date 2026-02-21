Feast for kings – when the best of Kashmir comes down to the South

Time for the main course and we got a thali for ourselves, that had a bit of everything. The Kong bhatte is a saffron rice, with plenty of flavour and a nice consistency. We decided to have the Razmah dal with this – again, cooked with light spices, this was perhaps one of the best rajmah lentils we have had in some time. Then there was the traditional Koshur pulav, which is basically a one-pot meal consisting of basmati rice cooked with saffron, milk and a generous amount of dried fruits and nuts. Our version also had some coconut in it, maybe as a gesture to the South. Again, very fragrant and flavourful, a real treat to the senses. The palak nadur is basically lotus stem cooked with collard greens, as was the Haakh. Vegetarians will find this extremely tasty, and a great accompaniment to the rice. For a more traditional take on the humble potato, there was the Waazeh dum oluv, which with its traditional blend of spices in baby potatoes was quite good.

By then, we wanted the next cocktail, so Teekhi chuski made its entry. A combination of guava juice, pink salt and tabasco with vodka, this was a sharp tangy masterfully made cocktail that went very well with the main course.

The star of the show was of course the Rogan Josh. A much misunderstood and much maligned dish, Rogan Josh is actually a very flavourful dish of mutton introduced by the Mughals to Kashmir. A point to note is that authentic Rogan Josh may not contain onions or garlic, instead relying on yoghurt and other spices for flavour. The way chef Azmat Ali Mir had made the Rogan Josh was a treat in itself and with that creamy consistency of the curry with the oil (Rogan) on top, it was an edible art of sous-vide cooking. Perfection.

Time for dessert and we tried a bit of both the Gazri halwe and the Toumle kong phirin, a light fluffy phirni made with rice that was not sweet at all. Top marks here too.

All in all, the Sarposh pop-up at Spectra is a true canvas of colourful Kashmiri cuisine. It combines the best of both forms of cooking and has a large spread of vegetarian food as well, besides healthy non-vegetarian options. It truly deserves a visit by you, simply as an outing or just maybe to sample the excellent food.

Meal for one: ₹3,750++ (without alcohol) onwards

19th – 21st February, 7.00 pm – 11:00 pm, 22nd February, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

At Spectra, The Leela Palace, Adyar seaface