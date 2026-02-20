Prancing tastes — as we gallop towards fine dine Chinese

There are very few places for good Oriental food in the city, and the Golden Dragon at Taj Coromandel is surely one of the best. Authentic flavours are the forte of this dining space, so our expectations always run high. When we were invited to sample the new Chinese New Year menu, our tastebuds were salivating in anticipation.

We started off with a soup, the double boiled monkey head mushroom broth. The mushroom was soft and chewy, accompanied by a light broth of cilantro and carrots with a drizzle of sesame oil. Not spicy at all, and excellent to get your afternoon going. We tried a bit of the Shi Hu lamb soup as well, which had minced lamb, tomatoes and egg drop – slightly spicier than the vegetarian version, but quite tasty nonetheless. Next to come were the unique water poached dumplings. The outer cover was soft, being in a bed of water while the chicken inside cooked without many spices tasted fine. We are not big fans of these dumplings, but nevertheless they are worthy of being mentioned here. The pulled duck spring rolls did not disappoint, and given our fetish for fried food, we did not duck out on this.