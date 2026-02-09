Italian charm meets Chennai with this newly opened restaurant

Chennai’s Italian scene just got a little more exciting with Toscano launching its fourth outlet in Perungudi. We popped in to see what all the fuss was about and were immediately struck by its effortless European charm. Think golden, honeyed lighting paired with decorous and soothing earthy tones.

As we settled down on our seats, we were handed a long menu to choose from. Although it had many dishes that we wanted to try, we settled for the Soya croquettes and the Classic minestrone zuppa to start with.

Soya croquettes consisted of breaded and crisp-fried soya sticks, along with onion rings, fries and sour cream. We felt that the crispy bread crumbles encased the soya flavour rightly here.