Italian charm meets Chennai with this newly opened restaurant

Chennai’s Italian scene just got a little more exciting with Toscano launching its fourth outlet in Perungudi. We popped in to see what all the fuss was about and were immediately struck by its effortless European charm. Think golden, honeyed lighting paired with decorous and soothing earthy tones.
As we settled down on our seats, we were handed a long menu to choose from. Although it had many dishes that we wanted to try, we settled for the Soya croquettes and the Classic minestrone zuppa to start with.
Soya croquettes consisted of breaded and crisp-fried soya sticks, along with onion rings, fries and sour cream. We felt that the crispy bread crumbles encased the soya flavour rightly here.
Next was the Classic minestrone zuppa, which was similar to a vegetable broth. Featuring mixed vegetables, red beans in tomato broth with pesto and parmesan, this was an interesting bowl of soup to have.
Harissa chicken, roasted bell peppers, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheese was a flavour that we didn’t quite anticipate. This stuffed garlic bread came with cheesy melt-in-mouth insides that we loved from the very first bite.
To quench our thirst, we decided to have a mocktail from their beverage section, but in a hot way. We opted for their Turmeric maple hot toddy, which had refreshing flavours of apple juice, cinnamon, turmeric, maple syrup, and others.
We then moved to the sourdough pizzas. First up was the Ham & mushroom. These thin-crust pizzas, topped with smoked ham, mushrooms, and cheese, were light yet satisfying—comforting enough to keep reaching for another slice without feeling weighed down. Meanwhile, the Toscano pesto chicken with bell peppers, onions, olives and boiled egg was a healthy version of pizza that you can possibly have without feeling guilty.
For the main plate, we chose the Classic surf and turf. With tiger prawns representing the surf and tenderloin representing the turf part, this dish was a beautiful blend of flavours. The prawns, grilled with lemon butter sauce was accompanied by tenderloin medallions in pepper sauce on the plate, which also featured sauteed vegetables.
Our dessert came in the form of Affogato al caffé, with coffee macaroon sandwich, single blend espresso, vanilla ice cream, and nuts praline. This is a must-try for coffee lovers.
Meal for two: INR 1,600++. 11 am to 11 pm. At Toscano, Brigade World Trade Center, Perungudi.
