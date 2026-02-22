Madras Art Guild 2026: A bold celebration of creativity and sustainability

What happens when over 1,300 artworks gather under one roof with something urgent to say?

The fifth edition of the Madras Art Guild answers that question with scale, experimentation, and optimism. Hosted at VR Chennai, this year’s festival transforms the aisles and galleries into platforms of creativity. Here you will see escalators lead to sculptures, corridors open into art galleries, and conversations spill from installations into cafés/shops.

Here's what to expect from Madras Art Guild 2026

“I think this year is the most exciting so far because it’s the largest Madras Art Guild,” says curator Sumi Gupta. “It’s our fifth edition, and we are displaying over 1,300 works of painting, photography, installations, and sculptures. That is a real milestone for us.”