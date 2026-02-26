Prison art exhibition highlights creativity behind bars

Sculptures shaped from bread, soap, Q-Tips and dental floss sit alongside detailed portraits and carefully carved wooden boxes inside a university gallery in Connecticut. The materials may be modest, but the imagination behind them is expansive.

Exhibition reframes life inside Connecticut prisons

The annual Prison Arts Program exhibition, on view at Eastern Connecticut State University, brings together more than 600 works created by 161 artists currently incarcerated in state prisons. The programme is run by Community Partners in Action and has operated since 1978.

Inside the gallery, viewers encounter crocheted cacti, decorated envelopes addressed to family members, cartoon drawings, carved wall hangings and handmade chairs. Some sculptures are fashioned from everyday items available inside correctional facilities — coffee, floor wax, potato chip bags and toilet paper rolls — occasionally combined with pencils, pastels or glue accessed during supervised sessions.

Jeffrey Greene, programme manager since 1991, oversees artist collectives in five state prisons. Every two weeks, participants gather to work together. In facilities without collectives, the organisation provides supplies and, in some cases, meets artists individually.

Many participants use traditional media such as coloured pencils, ballpoint pens and pastels. Others adapt to restrictions, repurposing accessible materials into intricate objects. During collective meetings, artists are sometimes permitted to use items otherwise considered contraband, including glue.