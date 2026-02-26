This exhibition at Gallery G redraws the map of Indian modernism through the lens of Eastern India

“The artistic practice of Eastern India has evolved through overlapping pedagogies, ideological debates, and shared visual vocabularies,” Kallol says. “Avoiding hierarchy was another challenge. Old and modern masters are figures who inevitably carry institutional weight, but this exhibition sought to position them not as endpoints but as nodes within a network of influence.”

That network is immediately apparent. Early figures such as Dhirendranath Brahma, Sunil Madhab Sen, and Sudhir Munshi appear not as historical preludes but as active presences. Their emphasis on atmosphere, tonal nuance, and inner life feels unexpectedly proximate to contemporary concerns. Kallol notes that many of these artists “are remembered as a part historical presence, and I attempted to enliven their contributions to Eastern art”.

Running through the exhibition is Kallol’s expanded understanding of “East”. It is not a directional marker so much as a cultural condition shaped by reform movements, literary experimentation, political radicalism, and spiritual inquiry. “East here refers to a cultural-intellectual formation,” he explains. Within the broader narrative of Indian modernism, often dominated by Bombay or Delhi, Eastern modernism insists on different priorities. “Eastern modernism emphasises inner life, social empathy rather than heroic individualism.”