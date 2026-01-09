Contours of Identity brings together artists Avinash Chandra and F.N. Souza

Two trajectories, one dilemma

On view at the show are various works by Chandra and Souza juxtaposed against one another reflecting themes of landscape, humanity, sexuality, and memories. Moving from India to London, both artists were championed by influential British critics such as W. G. Archer and George Butcher and they achieved considerable success in the UK.

Souza, a founding member of the Progressive Artists’ Group, cultivated a persona as much as a practice. Aggressive, abrasive, and deliberately provocative, he was the “angry young man” of modern Indian art. His paintings — particularly his nudes — are confrontational, distorted, and unapologetically sexual. Some of the etchings now on view, for British audiences of the time, were often read through an Orientalist lens: the rawness of his work explained away as something essentially Indian.

Chandra, on the other hand, internalised these tensions. His work moves away from figuration into abstraction, rhythm, and symbolic form. Sexuality is present, but it is folded into a larger visual language — what Tillotson describes as “bound up with lots of other things”. Bodies dissolve into landscapes, forms merge and repeat, and desire becomes metaphor rather than spectacle. Tillotson notes that both artists used sexuality as a route into inner consciousness. For observers, this was often racialised; for the artists themselves, it was simply a way of being.

A recurring idea in the show is the “negotiation of identity”, which Tillotson explains occurred not on canvas, but in reception. Critics, collectors, and institutions projected meanings onto the work that shaped how the artists were seen — and how they saw themselves.

He recalls an anecdote about Chandra’s early years in London: “He was trying to find a gallery that would take and show his work. One gallery said, ‘look, can’t you paint Indian themes? What’s interesting about you is that you’re from India. Why are there no tigers in your paintings’. You can imagine how exasperated Chandra would be: “I came away from India precisely to explore other things, and you’re putting me back in a box,” he said, adding that the moment is a lingering reminder of how identity could function as both opportunity and constraint.

One can say that their distance from India allowed both artists to engage with their Indianness more honestly. “It gave them the freedom and the ability to become what they wanted to become,” notes the curator. But this did not mean nostalgia. Both Souza and Chandra returned frequently to India and continued to exhibit there, but their artistic identities were increasingly formed within a British context. Over time, they became part of a British story of modern art, even as India continued to claim them as its own.