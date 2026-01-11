Maya Burman's solo exhibition Gardens of Song in Mumbai offers an immersive view into her richly patterned, lyrical world

The artist’s immersion in the European and Indic civilisations manifests itself through the details of her work. Maya portrays the protagonists of her paintings in postures of heightened play: leisure as a form of gracefully slowed down athleticism, expressing itself through a finesse of gesture in a pictorial space that appears to have been shaped as textile, as tapestry. The small town of Anthe where the artist resides is reflected in her works. Inspired by the abundance of nature; the birds, the fruits and flowers seem to cross over from the overhanging branches of trees to the patterns on the clothes of her protagonists at play, in an idyllic setting.

Maya Burman's art embraces diverse media

Maya Burman’s versatile artistic practice embraces diverse media and projects, including painting and drawing, as well as mural commissions posters, and illustrations for books such as Fatik et le Jongleur de Calcutta, the French translation of Satyajit Ray’s novel, Phatik Chand. Born in Villeneuve sur Lot, France in 1971, Burman was trained as an architect at the École Nationale d’Architecture Paris – Villemin and the École Nationale d’Architecture Paris – Villemin during the 1990s. She spent a gap year at Centre for Built Environment, Kolkata, working on a survey of the historic North Kolkata residential quarter, associated with the Bengal Renaissance.