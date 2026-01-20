Equilibrium or extinction? This New Delhi exhibition interrogates the cost of human progress

The curation brings together a formidable lineup of Indian artistic voices. Ravi Agarwal and Atul Bhalla engage with the ecological as both subject and site, while Atul Dodiya and Sudhir Patwardhan utilise nuanced painterly vocabularies to revisit historical and civic themes. Newer voices like Aditya Puthur and Abhishek Narayan Verma offer a different perspective, tracing lived experience through a lens of unsentimental figuration.

The exhibition does not shy away from the darker aspects of human progress. Curator Girish Shahane notes that while our presence often harms the natural world, there is a distinct moral and aesthetic quality in how we value what we endanger. Girish observes:

“Humankind has never lived in harmony with nature, but there is a chance we will stop short of destroying it entirely and ourselves in the process.”

This sense of "hopeful equilibrium" is a recurring theme throughout the gallery’s multi-storied halls. The artworks collectively consider abundance and fragility, suggesting that while the impact of the Anthropocene is irreversible, our capacity for empathy remains a regenerative force. Mamta Singhania, Founder-Director of the gallery, describes the show as an invitation to reflect on the human condition while celebrating the potential that binds art and life together.

By grounding critical, research-led practices in a space designed for reflection, The Teeming Earth encourages visitors to look beyond the present crisis and imagine a future based on coexistence rather than consumption.