Krishen Khanna’s long gaze across labour, ritual and belief is brought into a single, searching present at AstaGuru

In the crowded calendar of centenary tributes, few manage to feel genuinely alert to the present. Across The Century, AstaGuru’s selling exhibition of works by Krishen Khanna, does. Held in Mumbai from January 21 to 25, the showcase resists the temptation to flatten a long career into reverence. Instead, it stages Khanna’s work as a series of returning questions, each sharpened by time, history and lived experience.

All you need to know about Across The Century

Krishen turns one hundred this year, a milestone marked by the simultaneous launch of a major centenary publication that draws together works from institutional and private collections around the world. The exhibition functions as a companion rather than an illustration. It is compact, tightly edited, and structured around themes that have preoccupied the artist for more than six decades. Bandwallahs, biblical suppers, porters bent under invisible weight, figures in transit: these motifs recur, change register, and accumulate meaning.

“For us, the challenge was never about compressing six decades into a linear survey,” says Manoj Mansukhani, Director at AstaGuru. “It was about distilling the emotional and philosophical through-lines that have sustained Krishen’s practice over time.” That decision shapes the experience of the exhibition. Works are not ordered chronologically, nor do they announce themselves as milestones. They speak sideways to one another, creating a rhythm of movement between spectacle and restraint, outward ceremony and inward reckoning.

The Bandwallahs, among Krishen’s most recognisable figures, form an important anchor. These uniformed musicians, drawn from wedding processions and civic display, have often been read for their colour and cadence. Here, their irony feels closer to the surface. In The Wedding Procession (Pentaptych), bodies overlap and tilt, reds and yellows collide, and the sense of music is almost physical. Yet there is a fragility to the procession, a suggestion that the performance masks hierarchy and fatigue. Mansukhani notes that these works mark Krishen’s early engagement with urban spectacle, where “beneath their ceremonial exuberance lies a subtle melancholy that signals his lifelong concern with the human condition.”