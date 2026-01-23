India’s first micro-drama festival, Thespis is back with its fifth edition

Organised by Vriksh – The Theatre, a collective formed in 2015, ‘Thespis 5: National Micro Drama Festival’ will be held on February 1 at Delhi’s LTG Auditorium, and will feature short plays by theatre practitioners from across India.

A time of financial constraints gave rise to the concept of micro-drama. Vriksh’s secretary, Ajith G. Maniyan, remembers that the theatre had trouble raising money while they were working on Hearts That Wrote History, a full-length show based on the life of former Indian civil servant, V.P. Menon. It was filmmaker Prakash Vaddikal who suggested experimenting with short-format drama.

Initially, the concept of compact-sized plays drew scepticism from sections of the theatre community. It found early support from senior practitioners, including the late Omchery N.N. Pillai, the Sahitya Akademi award-winning Malayalam playwright and novelist, who encouraged the group to continue exploring the form despite criticism.