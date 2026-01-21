Tannishtha Chatterjee returns to stage with Breast of Luck after cancer battle

A

We’ve known each other and worked together in the past. I was directing a film called Full Plate, and we had also shot in Dehradun, so there was already a creative comfort between us. For a long time after that, we kept talking about doing a play together. Initially, the idea was to maybe adapt a piece of literature written by someone else. We would keep brainstorming, throwing ideas around, but nothing was really taking shape.

Then, sometime later, my medical reports came in and I was diagnosed with cancer. It was completely heartbreaking. Around the same time, Sharib and I already had a plan to meet over coffee. I remember thinking I didn’t want to cancel it — sometimes, in moments like that, you just want to sit with a friend.

When I told him about my diagnosis, he listened, and then very gently suggested, what if we tried to write something around this situation — but with a sense of humour. Sharib’s wife has also battled cancer, and he was her caregiver during that time. So he understood the emotional landscape very deeply. He’s an artiste, but also a very sensitive human being, and there was an unspoken understanding between us.

That conversation slowly became the seed of this play. We began writing together, and what started as a response to a very difficult moment gradually grew into a story we both believed in. And now, to be able to bring it to the stage feels incredibly special.