15 artists break the silence of minimalism at this Delhi exhibition

For decades, the standard way to display art has been to hang a few pieces on plain white walls with plenty of empty space in between. However, a new exhibition at the AIFACS Gallery in New Delhi is rejecting this minimalist "white-cube" approach. Instead, it draws inspiration from the 18th-century Paris Salon, where artworks were crowded onto walls from the floor right up to the ceiling. This style creates a different kind of experience, where the sheer number of paintings and sculptures creates a direct conversation between different styles and ideas.

The artists come together, bringing multiple themes to the front

Curated by Sangita Rajani, founder of The Art Qurious (TAQ), the show features fifteen contemporary Indian artists. By filling the vertical and horizontal space of the gallery, the exhibition suggests that art is not just a series of separate objects, but a shared story. This layout encourages viewers to look at the work in a more active way, mirroring the busy and often overwhelming nature of modern life. It moves the focus away from quiet, isolated viewing toward a more vibrant and social way of experiencing art.