15 artists break the silence of minimalism at this Delhi exhibition

For decades, the standard way to display art has been to hang a few pieces on plain white walls with plenty of empty space in between. However, a new exhibition at the AIFACS Gallery in New Delhi is rejecting this minimalist "white-cube" approach. Instead, it draws inspiration from the 18th-century Paris Salon, where artworks were crowded onto walls from the floor right up to the ceiling. This style creates a different kind of experience, where the sheer number of paintings and sculptures creates a direct conversation between different styles and ideas.
Curated by Sangita Rajani, founder of The Art Qurious (TAQ), the show features fifteen contemporary Indian artists. By filling the vertical and horizontal space of the gallery, the exhibition suggests that art is not just a series of separate objects, but a shared story. This layout encourages viewers to look at the work in a more active way, mirroring the busy and often overwhelming nature of modern life. It moves the focus away from quiet, isolated viewing toward a more vibrant and social way of experiencing art.
The artists involved cover a wide range of themes. Bhuwal Prasad, for example, uses his work to explore tribal stories and myths, acting as a critique of how modern life has lost touch with instinct. In contrast, Ashok Juttu looks at the passing of time through the lens of the Indian monsoon. He uses materials like rusted nails and soil to show how things decay and change, finding beauty in what he calls "ruins reborn." Another artist, Tushar Waghela, looks at the spiritual side of work, showing how a labourer’s tools can become an extension of their own spirit.
The collection includes work by Amit Das, Anil Kumar, Arun Sharma, Ashok Juttu, Bhuwal Prasad, Kiran Sharekhane, Puja Duggal-Khanna, Raj Chowdhary, Rajesh Shrivastava, Sandeep More, Sangita Kodimyala, Shanmukh Tamada, Tushar Waghela, Dhuli Venkatesh Yadav, and Yashwant Singh. Together, their pieces form a complex map of the current era.
By looking back at an old French tradition, the exhibition offers a fresh way to understand the variety of modern Indian art.
From January 31 till February 13. 1 pm to 7 pm. At AIFACS Gallery, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi.