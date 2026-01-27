Bloom at Dusk: A retrospective exhibition

In the forests of Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, Jodhaiya Bai Baiga spent most of her life working with her hands. She gathered firewood, collected forest produce, and laboured to support her family. Art arrived late. When she began painting in her late sixties, it was not with the expectation of exhibitions or accolades, but as an extension of memory, ritual and the forest world that had shaped her since childhood.

A major retrospective at Ojas Art traces the life and work of a Baiga artist

Bloom at Dusk, opening January 23, 2026, at Ojas Art in New Delhi, brings together more than 50 works by the Padma Shri awardee in her first major retrospective. Curated by Minhazz Majumdar, the exhibition spans her early experiments with clay, gourds and papier mâché to the luminous acrylic paintings that would later define her practice. Seen together, the works trace an artistic journey that unfolded quietly, yet with striking clarity and resolve.

Majumdar first encountered Jodhaiya Bai in Lorha, her village near the Ashish Swami Centre for Arts. “What struck me immediately was her deep certainty: of herself as a Baiga, as a woman, and as a creative artist,” he says. That sense of self, he explains, became central to the exhibition’s structure. “In conceiving this retrospective, my aim was to reveal the many dimensions of her presence: her personal strength, her cultural rootedness, and her artistic vision.”

Raised within the forest, Jodhaiya Bai’s worldview was shaped by Baiga cosmology, where nature is understood as alive and sentient rather than a backdrop. She painted from memory as much as belief, drawing on what she had lived alongside for decades. At the same time, her work reflects a clear awareness of loss. “She was acutely aware of what is being lost,” Majumdar notes, pointing to her responses to forest fires and the erosion of forest cover in Bandhavgarh.