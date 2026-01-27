Satish Gujral's works in New Delhi, GUJRAL WITHIN, showcase original pieces that have never been exhibited before

Gujral Within: An Introspection is an exhibition of works by Satish Gujral (1925–2025), presented in the centenary year of the artist by RGAL | Raseel Gujral Art Legacy, in collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Centre, at Bikaner House, New Delhi.
This marks the first acquisition-led presentation of works drawn from the private collection of Raseel Gujral, offering collectors and institutions a rare opportunity to engage with original works and editions that have never been exhibited publicly before. Conceived not as a retrospective but as an inward journey, the exhibition enters the distilled, reflective terrain of Gujral’s later decades.
The exhibition brings together a carefully edited body of paintings, drawings, and sculptures, focusing largely on the final decade of Satish’s artistic practice. This period was marked not by closure, but by concentration where form was reduced, gestures became deliberate and meaning was carried with quiet authority. The works reflect an artist who no longer sought to persuade or explain, but to observe, refine and hold complexity with restraint.
The preoccupations that shaped Satish’s life, identity, displacement, political conscience, architecture, and the human condition continue to surface here, though with a deepened inwardness. These works speak less through declaration and more through internal resonance.
They are reflective, uncompromising and acutely aware of the space between the artist and the world he observed. Drawn entirely from a private collection, the works on view are assembled not for spectacle, but for proximity. These are pieces that were lived with; returned to over time and chosen for their capacity to hold thought, memory and moral tension within their surfaces. The exhibition invites viewers to look closely, to linger and to encounter Gujral not as an icon, but as a thinking, questioning presence.
The exhibition is presented under RGAL | Raseel Gujral Art Legacy, an ongoing initiative dedicated to preserving, contextualising, and thoughtfully extending the artistic and intellectual legacy of Satish Gujral.
The collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Centre acknowledges a long standing association between Satish Gujral and the gallery, which exhibited and supported his work through significant phases of his artistic journey. Marked by continuity, trust and quiet scholarship, this co-hosting in the centenary year is offered as a gesture of reflection, honouring a shared history that played a formative role in the shaping of modern Indian art.
As part of Gujral Within, five works have been carefully selected from the private collection to be released as a centenary limited edition series, marking the first such release under RGAL. These editions are drawn from works that have not been previously editioned and are being introduced for the first time. Each work is issued as a reproduction on archival paper, marking a carefully considered extension of the original, rather than a conventional multiple.
The first edition comprises nine reproductions per artwork, with a total of 99 per work to be released in measured phases over time, ensuring both rarity and long-term stewardship. Each reproduction is produced on museum grade archival paper using archival pigment processes, and is framed and mounted in the classic Gujral manner preserving the material discipline, restraint and dignity that defined the artist’s practice.
Individually numbered and authenticated, each work is accompanied by formal certification issued under the aegis of RGAL | Raseel Gujral Art Legacy. A limited number of Artist’s Proofs and institutional copies are retained within the archive and do not form part of the commercial edition. These prints are not conceived as reproductions alone, but as extensions of an inner vocabulary. Works shaped by reflection, memory and lived experience. In keeping with the spirit of Gujral Within, the edition seeks to extend access to a master’s work while remaining anchored in authenticity, provenance and curatorial care.
Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi
Preview: January 31, 7 pm onwards
When: February 1-12, 10 am to 6 pm