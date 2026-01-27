Satish Gujral's works in New Delhi, GUJRAL WITHIN, showcase original pieces that have never been exhibited before

Gujral Within: An Introspection is an exhibition of works by Satish Gujral (1925–2025), presented in the centenary year of the artist by RGAL | Raseel Gujral Art Legacy, in collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Centre, at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

This marks the first acquisition-led presentation of works drawn from the private collection of Raseel Gujral, offering collectors and institutions a rare opportunity to engage with original works and editions that have never been exhibited publicly before. Conceived not as a retrospective but as an inward journey, the exhibition enters the distilled, reflective terrain of Gujral’s later decades.

Gujral Within: An Introspection, a celebration of Satish Gujral in his centenary year

The exhibition brings together a carefully edited body of paintings, drawings, and sculptures, focusing largely on the final decade of Satish’s artistic practice. This period was marked not by closure, but by concentration where form was reduced, gestures became deliberate and meaning was carried with quiet authority. The works reflect an artist who no longer sought to persuade or explain, but to observe, refine and hold complexity with restraint.

The preoccupations that shaped Satish’s life, identity, displacement, political conscience, architecture, and the human condition continue to surface here, though with a deepened inwardness. These works speak less through declaration and more through internal resonance.