The Adventures of Satish Gujral

Learning to see

Gujral was born in 1925 in Jhelum, now in Pakistan. At the age of eight, a near-drowning accident followed by excessive anaesthesia left him hearing-impaired, with only a child’s grasp of Urdu and Punjabi. However, the accident increased his dependence on visual expression and refined his visual awareness.

He studied art at the Mayo School of Art in Lahore and then the Sir J.J. School of Art in Bombay. He was one of the modern masters of his time, which included artists like V.S. Gaitonde, M.F. Husain, Tyeb Mehta, and Krishen Khanna.

Like many of his contemporary peers, Gujral also witnessed the trauma of Partition, which had then scarred an entire generation. That trauma is extensively noticeable in his early works such as ‘Mourners’ (1947–48) and ‘Snare of Memory’ (1954). In 1952, he earned a scholarship to study under renowned muralists Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros in Mexico. Gujral took away from them a long-lasting conviction that art ought to be socially conscious.

On returning to India, Gujral redefined mural-making by introducing textured, sculptural surfaces using ceramic, stone, metal, and concrete.