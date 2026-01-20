Seema Kohli’s works are on display through twin exhibitions in Delhi

From a transforming landscape to a vibrant canvas of self-discovery through mythological figures, artist Seema Kohli’s latest exhibitions have it all – range, philosophy, memory, artistic journey and connectivity with the audience.
Artist Seema Kohli’s work not only travels through creative spaces but also through personal experiences. Two of her art exhibitions are on display in Delhi, and each signify a different thought process of the artist. ‘With Her Hair Running Wild’ is a journey down the memory lane which defines works from each phases of her life. It consists of those artworks which were quickly sketched after completing the daily chores of the household. It also comprises those works wherein she explores the magic of colours and how vibrancy plays a part in attracting the viewer’s eyes towards the canvas. But what gets hidden in these bright colours are stories of domestic breakouts, solidarity, carving out one’s own space and more. If you look at the artworks, one can find similarities between them and Kohli, who is probably trying to find her own self on the canvas through mythological figures of Gods and Goddesses depicting sacrifice, freedom, and more. The artworks are a portal of finding possibilities of regeneration amidst stifling convention.
Her second exhibition which is running parallel to the first is called ‘Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth’. While the first stemmed out of personal experience, this collection is dependent more on the concepts and materials she works with. It comprises both sculpture and artworks which also gives the audience a peek into her creative bandwidth. Her works under this display merges the physical, metaphysical and philosophical into one. For her, materials and human senses converge to make this exhibition. It is a site where clay, wood, paper, metal, pigment and light come together with the sense of time, touch and resistance to give an output that is ever evolving, dynamic, and reciprocal- something which promotes transformation.
Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth is on at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, between 11 am – 7 pm till January 25, 2026
With Her Hair Running Wild is on at Gallerie Nvya, 205, Triveni Kala Sangam between 11 am – 7 pm till March 15, 2026