Seema Kohli’s works are on display through twin exhibitions in Delhi

Her second exhibition which is running parallel to the first is called ‘Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth’. While the first stemmed out of personal experience, this collection is dependent more on the concepts and materials she works with. It comprises both sculpture and artworks which also gives the audience a peek into her creative bandwidth. Her works under this display merges the physical, metaphysical and philosophical into one. For her, materials and human senses converge to make this exhibition. It is a site where clay, wood, paper, metal, pigment and light come together with the sense of time, touch and resistance to give an output that is ever evolving, dynamic, and reciprocal- something which promotes transformation.

Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth is on at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, between 11 am – 7 pm till January 25, 2026

With Her Hair Running Wild is on at Gallerie Nvya, 205, Triveni Kala Sangam between 11 am – 7 pm till March 15, 2026