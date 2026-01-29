Artist Alida Sun merges technology and tapestry in new solo exhibition

What needs to be noted about the exhibition is that the focal point of it all stems from Sun’s daily coding practice. Unstopped coding for 2343 days at a stretch ultimately lead to repetition becoming a ritual and curiosity becoming refusal. This combined with embroidery and mirror work gave birth to the exhibition. Remember the exhibition is worth visiting to not just see how Sun merges tech with art but also how tech becomes the voice of social constructs like the erased history of women in technology. Topics such as the contribution of women in the discovery of computers and software are prominent. The exhibition is also a call-to-action where it urges the society to reclaim the computational heritage which majorly involves women in it. Moreover, technology here is seen as a way of liberalization rather than surveillance which is has now come to mean.

The artworks on display are made in collaboration with community women artisans of SSMI. This accounts for the intricate mirror works and embroideries. Each tapestry has a long-drawn process of being captured through infra-red light, translated into codes, and then handcrafted to give it an apt finishing.