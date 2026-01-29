Artist Alida Sun merges technology and tapestry in new solo exhibition

Blending technology, artistic practice and creative theories, is what goes on display at Method Delhi’s latest exhibition RITES. This solo by Berlin and New York based artist Alida Sun is a merger of tech and creativity bordering on themes like collective imagination, intimacy and resistance.
What needs to be noted about the exhibition is that the focal point of it all stems from Sun’s daily coding practice. Unstopped coding for 2343 days at a stretch ultimately lead to repetition becoming a ritual and curiosity becoming refusal. This combined with embroidery and mirror work gave birth to the exhibition. Remember the exhibition is worth visiting to not just see how Sun merges tech with art but also how tech becomes the voice of social constructs like the erased history of women in technology. Topics such as the contribution of women in the discovery of computers and software are prominent. The exhibition is also a call-to-action where it urges the society to reclaim the computational heritage which majorly involves women in it. Moreover, technology here is seen as a way of liberalization rather than surveillance which is has now come to mean.
The artworks on display are made in collaboration with community women artisans of SSMI. This accounts for the intricate mirror works and embroideries. Each tapestry has a long-drawn process of being captured through infra-red light, translated into codes, and then handcrafted to give it an apt finishing.
The exhibition is set to open on January 31 where the evening will be hosted by Sanjana Rishi and Ruchika Sachdeva. It will comprise a presentation by Sun on her works and how coding can be considered as a multi-sensory medium. The presentation and the nitty-gritty’s of it all will be translated by Abhinay Khoparzi through a live audio-visual performance. Along with the displays in the gallery, some of her works will also feature at the India Art Fair between February 5 and 8, 2026 at the Method booth (E 10)
RITES is on display from Tuesdays – Sundays between 12 pm – 7 pm at Method Delhi starting from January 31 – March 15, 2026