How South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda came to be named after a black horse

The statue represented imperial rule in terms of control over the historic streets of the city. Many felt that the British monarch should no longer have a statue in the business centre of Mumbai after independence. So it was taken down in 1965 and moved to its new location at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan or Byculla Zoo. Nonetheless, the name of the area still remains Kala Ghoda.

In 2017, this area gained its new mascot. Since the original statue's return, a sculpture called "The Spirit of Kala Ghoda" was manufactured to take its place. A new black horse statue was placed in the Kala Ghoda parking lot, only a few metres from where the original statue was placed. Though missing an actual statue, it represents the spirit of the precinct and perpetuates the precinct's name and history.

In the 21st century, Kala Ghoda is not just an area for people interested in art but also attracts many tourists due to its numerous galleries, museums, festivals, and cafes. It continues to be one of the most exciting cultural areas of Mumbai because of its many artistic contributions.