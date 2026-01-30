Jaya Jaitly on bringing Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar to Chennai after a decade

There is art too—Pattachitra and Pichhwai, Gond, Kalighat, Godna, Madhubani, Phad, and Shajhi paintings. “The very nature of crafts is that they are diverse interpretations every time,” Jaya notes. “We offer newly found craftspeople and new items from others. When the customers are good, they prepare good items for them.”

Yet sustaining this ecosystem is not easy. The challenges are layered and persistent. “Competition from lesser skilled copycats!” she says without hesitation. Added to that is the physical and financial strain on artisans. “It is tough to produce, pack, travel and set up a stall every time.” Her focus now is on finding alternatives that offer stability. “Im working towards getting longer term projects for by collaborating with other sectors and professions.”

Having worked in the craft sector for decades, Jaya has seen the landscape change dramatically. “I notice a hugely increased interest in crafts, a blossoming of craft entrepreneurship, designer business in craft, corporate interventions and plenty of craft bazaar organisers because they pose as patrons but make good money from commissions.” As Dastkari Haat returns to Chennai, Jaya’s hope is simple, to revive that special relationship with the city.

Entry free. January 30 to February 5. 11.30 am – 7.30 pm. At NIFT Campus, Tharamani, Chennai.

