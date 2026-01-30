Devi Awards 2026: Chennai honours 12 inspiring women trailblazers from Tamil Nadu

Chennai is all set for an evening that celebrates the unstoppable force of women. The city will host the 37th edition of the Devi Awards today at ITC Grand Chola celebrating trailblazers who lead with courage, compassion, and conviction. The evening will shine the spotlight on 12 remarkable women from Tamil Nadu who have rewritten the rules across fields.This year’s inspiring line-up features environmentalist Jayshree Vencatesan, theatre practitioner Aysha Rau, museologist Deborah Thiagarajan, paediatrician Dr Soumya Swaminathan, psychiatrist Dr Thara Srinivasan (SCARF), badminton paralympian Thulasimathi Murugesan, staff nurse G Santhi (ICH), auto driver Mohana Sundari, mountaineer Muthamilselvi Narayanan, actor Suhasini, designer Vino Supraja, and social activist Mary Susanna Turcotte — a powerful mix of voices, visions, and victories. Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE Limited, a changemaker in her own right, will present the awards.

All you need to know about Devi Awards 2026



Launched in December 2014, the Devi Awards have grown into one of India’s most respected platforms honouring women who dare to dream big and challenge the status quo. With 35+ editions across the country and 350+ women honoured over the years, the awards stand as a symbol of resilience, progress, and possibility.



The Presenting Partner is Adani, Celebration Partner is Radico, Luxury Mobility Partner is Volvo, Jewellery Partner is Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited, Exchange Partner is NSE, Associate Partners are Sundari Silks, India Circus, and Aachi, Knowledge Partners are Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, MOP Vaishnav College for Women, and King Makers IAS Academy and Content Partner is Indulge. Introducing the Devis, women whose work speaks louder than words.