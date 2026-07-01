Bishnupur's GI-tagged Dashabatar playing cards trace their origins to the ancient Persian game of Ganjifa

Before the world knew what a card game was, this quaint, historic and cultural town in West Bengal was already ahead of its years. This deck, which is so drastically different from the card deck we know today, comprises 120 cards that are circular in shape.

Inside the deck are 12 sets of cards in 10 sets. These cards are round, hand –painted and have the motifs of the ten avatars of Vishnu. These incarnations include Matsay (fish), Kurma (tortoise), Varaha (wild boar), Narsimha (half-man, half-lion), Vamana (dwarf), Parashurama, Rama, Krishna (or Balaram), Buddha, and Kalki. Apart from Vishnu's incarnations there are the Raja and the Mantri cards.

When was the first Dashabtar card deck created?

The origin stories of these decks are many. But the most notable and accepted one is when the Malla King Bir Hambir paid a visit to Emperor Akbar’s court, he chanced upon the Mughal Ganjifa card game. This game, in turn, is inspired by the Persian Ganjifa. Impressed by what he saw, the King decided to adapt the card game in his kingdom and give it a very Bengali essence. Thus, artisans were summoned and the first set of hand-painted cards came about.