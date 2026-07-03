Maximalism is taking over the art scene, and this new Kolkata group show is all the proof you need

India is a diverse country. It is the land where different cultures, values, and traditions flourished, leading to the formation of varied memories, identities and forms. With too many ideologies already infused in the core of a human being, their thought process automatically becomes maximalist. And for the artists, this maximalism comes out through layers in their work. Drawing from this essence, the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), Kolkata, has curated its Summer Show 2026 titled Maximalism in Indian Art. It displays the paintings, scrolls, and sculptures of around 50 veteran and emerging artists.
Curator Rakhi Sarkar mentions, “Sometime back, CIMA had organised an exhibition called Less is More, where we dealt with minimalism and abstraction. So, maximalism is a counter to that. Maximalism, in fact, is an expression that has been in India forever. It comes very naturally to us because there is so much overlapping in cultures and people, and all those diversities and memories come naturally through creativity.” The gallery is alive with vibrant colours, myriad techniques, and diverse thought processes. While one frame depicts the beauty of people-river interaction, another defines the term ‘waiting’ while the world moves ahead. From distinctive figures to symbolic sculptures and abstract motifs, the exhibition has them all. But here’s what caught our eyes.
Artist Manish Moitra’s Bazaar series, with its colourful depiction of reality and the incorporation of rising culinary trends, speaks to everyone. Manish mentions, “I go to the local markets to observe activities and colours. Many layers have attracted me. In my paintings, I have depicted not just the local purchase of ingredients but also what happens with them in the future”.
Time stood still as we witnessed scenes from daily travels. The soft pushing aside of the curtain to soak in the morning light from a new view impresses the audience without much effort. Dhananjoy Ghosh, whose hyperrealism was appreciated, mentions, “Currently, my work revolves around the interiors or natural surroundings. My travels have inspired this oil-on-canvas series.”
Artist Suman Kabiraj’s ink-and-acrylic work on canvas depicts a rapidly changing planet and its effects on us. He explains, “It depicts the frequently changing landscape around us. This creates an adverse effect on the future, leading to alarming consequences. It also aims at creating consciousness among people about what might befall us. The snail is a symbol depicting how any creature, big or small, is on the verge of extinction due to excessive human progress.”
Maximalism in Indian Art is on at CIMA Kolkata till August 14.