Maximalism is taking over the art scene, and this new Kolkata group show is all the proof you need

Artist Suman Kabiraj’s ink-and-acrylic work on canvas depicts a rapidly changing planet and its effects on us. He explains, “It depicts the frequently changing landscape around us. This creates an adverse effect on the future, leading to alarming consequences. It also aims at creating consciousness among people about what might befall us. The snail is a symbol depicting how any creature, big or small, is on the verge of extinction due to excessive human progress.”

Maximalism in Indian Art is on at CIMA Kolkata till August 14.