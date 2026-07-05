As the annual Frida Kahlo exhibition turns a decade, we discover what puts the spotlight on the late artist even today

Mexico’s legendary artist Frida Kahlo has inspired generations with her vibrant art and forceful thoughts. Every year in July, on Frida’s birth anniversary, galleries across the world celebrate her spirit. Kolkata’s Tejas Art Gallery, too, is all set to open its annual Frida Kahlo show. Named Viva La Vida, the exhibition enters its tenth year and features a curated display of sculptures, paintings, and mixed-media works by over 15 artists.
Glimpses of what to except from the annual Frida Kahlo exhibition at Tejas Art Gallery, Kolkata
Curator Aban Desai mentions, “We are celebrating not just Frida’s life but also the wonderful diversity of artistic practices she continues to inspire. This show has artists working across ceramics, terracotta, painting, 3D technology, textiles, beadwork, and found objects, each responding to Frida through the language of their own practice. Frida was never confined to a single style or medium; her free spirit, experimentation, and resilience transcended materials. That very freedom is the defining character of this year’s show.”
Seasoned and emerging artists come together to celebrate Frida. While Bhaskar Chitrakar reinterprets Frida through Kalighat pat, Dolon Kundu’s terracotta sculptures win hearts by spotlighting the shared usage of flora and fauna motifs in Mexican and Indian art. Ceramic artist Falguni Bhatt Sanghvi sees Frida as a complex myth, while Vitesh Naik merges the late artist with his Goan aesthetics. Contemporary artist Viraag Desai re-imagines Frida through VR sculpting and 3D printing.
Aban shares, “In the earlier shows that we curated, artists focused on her very iconic visual identity. Today, they are interested in showcasing what she represents. So, the works have become more personal, experimental, and authentic. This has been a wonderful change to witness.”
Frida lived an unapologetic life and celebrated individual authenticity. For her time, she was truly inclusive, and these very values never let her fade away. She is still a relevant subject, and the new generation relates to her in their own way.
Viva La Vida is on display from July 6 – 31 at Tejas Art Gallery.