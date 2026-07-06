Artist Sourav Ghosh takes us through his creative process for the ongoing exhibition Soray Sourave

If you enter the Charubasana Art Gallery, you would definitely be mesmerised by artist Sourav Ghosh’s latest works. Colourful alpona with familiar motifs hand painted in the circular sora adorns every corner of the space. Ghosh merges traditional motifs, Santiniketan aesthetics, vibrant colours, and sustainable medium into this experimental work of his. We speak to him to know more about the body of work and the creative process behind it.
The Bengali sora, a circular earthen disc serves as an interesting alternative to regular canvas. Sourav mentions, “I found the concept of Sora interesting when I spotted it at the Nandan Mela, the art fair at Kala Bhavan. Santiniketan. First, its shape was very intriguing since we usually paint within square or rectangular frames. Second, it is made from the Earth and if broken, it will not disrupt the crucial balance of the environment. Third, it is easily accessible. One can lays their hands on it easily and place it at home to decorate it. Combining all these reasons, I thought an experimental work can be done on Sora.”
He even goes on to say how slight creative nuances give a completely different look on the finished art works. “I have tried navigating the different mediums with which I can work on the surface which is naturally rough. I have tried my hands in mixed media and various kinds of varnish like glossy or matte.”
Decoding design and motifs
Each sora has delicate patterns in vibrant colours all over it along with the use of traditional motifs. Naturally, what came to the mind were the designs pre-decided or spontaneous? Sourav answers, “I don’t sit with any fixed design in my mind. It comes very naturally to me. Yes some day’s I may want to concentrate on an owl or a peacock but the exact design and colours both come spontaneously”.
Moreover, growing up in Santiniketan has played a crucial role in building his creative repertoire. He mentions, “Since my background is Santiniketan, Nature automatically becomes a part of my work. In Ajanta (caves) there are several flora and fauna motifs. Moreover, all motifs and colours lie within Nature and our surroundings and Tagore has taught us to visualise it in a way. This highlights the importance of the lifelong take away from the Design Department and how people interact with it later in life.”
Creativity today is as much about balancing the traditional methods for a contemporary audience, as it is about creative freedom, individuality, and more. To this Sourav says, “Merging traditional or old and modern or new motifs are all part of my experimental work. Several Santiniketan frescoes have been inspired from the Ajanta Caves. I have also seen my father (Nani Gopal Ghosh, a student of Nandalal Bose) work with many such motifs. Similarly, I am also taking inspiration from those forms and combining it with modern aesthetics. What is wonderful is that people are accepting and appreciating them”.
Traditional relevance in modern times
It is a crucial observation that traditional crafts often struggle to stay afloat in modern times. So how does Sourav keep his art relevant and connect with the younger audiences? He states, “Today if traditional art and craft is in danger, then we are responsible for it, because in reality there is a lot of talent. In Santiniketan, which celebrates so many festivals and occasions, whenever alpona is made, people don’t walk over it. Why today people are making alpona on the road and walking over it? This is a new development and I stand against it. But when during my exhibition young audiences come in and ask questions, I appreciate it. I have understood that if you can show anything the right way, people will imbibe it. What can a student learn in just a two-day workshop? Sometimes, it takes two days just to build a rapport. It takes time to understand the relation between colours, brushes and designs. I did a 15-day workshop and the outcome was fantastic. I believe if we can pursue art with care, we can definitely nurture these talents.”
What: Soray Souravey
Where: Charubasana Art Gallery, Kolkata
When: till July 7, 2026
Timings: 2 pm – 8 pm