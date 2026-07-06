Artist Sourav Ghosh takes us through his creative process for the ongoing exhibition Soray Sourave

Decoding design and motifs

Each sora has delicate patterns in vibrant colours all over it along with the use of traditional motifs. Naturally, what came to the mind were the designs pre-decided or spontaneous? Sourav answers, “I don’t sit with any fixed design in my mind. It comes very naturally to me. Yes some day’s I may want to concentrate on an owl or a peacock but the exact design and colours both come spontaneously”.

Moreover, growing up in Santiniketan has played a crucial role in building his creative repertoire. He mentions, “Since my background is Santiniketan, Nature automatically becomes a part of my work. In Ajanta (caves) there are several flora and fauna motifs. Moreover, all motifs and colours lie within Nature and our surroundings and Tagore has taught us to visualise it in a way. This highlights the importance of the lifelong take away from the Design Department and how people interact with it later in life.”

Creativity today is as much about balancing the traditional methods for a contemporary audience, as it is about creative freedom, individuality, and more. To this Sourav says, “Merging traditional or old and modern or new motifs are all part of my experimental work. Several Santiniketan frescoes have been inspired from the Ajanta Caves. I have also seen my father (Nani Gopal Ghosh, a student of Nandalal Bose) work with many such motifs. Similarly, I am also taking inspiration from those forms and combining it with modern aesthetics. What is wonderful is that people are accepting and appreciating them”.