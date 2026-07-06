Contemporary artists continue centuries-long conversation in this Kolkata- Patna collaborative exhibition

Ushmita Sahu, director and head curator, Emami Art, mentions, “The temptation with a show like this is to tidy it into a single story of two regions and one harmonious exchange. Vichitra resists that, and the word itself instructs us to. It names the variegated and the intricate, the plurality that will not resolve into one view. What gathers these fourteen artists is not a shared style. It is not even a shared generation. It is a common instinct: to begin from something small and near at hand, a material, a gesture, a life the larger histories pass over, and to treat it as the place where the real questions live. Placed together in Patna, their works continue the long conversation between these regions rather than illustrating it, with all its unevenness intact.”

Participating artists include Arindam Chatterjee , Anjan Modak , Arunima Choudhury , Kartick Chandra Pyne , Kushal Ray , Lalit Mohan Sen , Partha Pratim Deb , Pradip Das , Prasanta Sahu , Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri , Soma Das , Suman Dey , Tapas Biswas and Ujjal Dey. All of them across three generations of art practice, multiple mediums, and using a variety of techniques weave a cumulative narrative which draws from both Patna and Bengal aesthetics and carries forward the shared dialogue on arts that started centuries ago.