Jaapi: The Assamese rain saviour that became a traditional state symbol

How jaapi are’s made?

Traditionally, jaapi is handcrafted with care. It is made with dried palm leaves or tokou, cane, bamboo strips and cloth or cotton fabrics, mostly used for the decorative versions. It is a skill and art that has been handed down to families in this field for generations. Today, there are several types of jaapi’s that are available in the market and each of them serves a different purpose. While the Haluwa jaapi is the plain one used by farmers, the Garakhiya jaapi is for the cattle herders. The Varun jaapi is used as an umbrella whereas the Sorudoi Jaapi is the decorated one used on ceremonial occasions. The Bordoi jaapi has been associated with the Royal Courts.

The jaapi is a circular hat which is flat on the base with a conical hollow to fit in the head. On the upper side the conical shape is more structured and the surface has triangular designs in red, blue and white colours. The hat has a red fabric lining throughout its borders.

The epicenter of Jaapi-making

Nalbari district is known as the epicenter of Jaapi making. Artisans from around the area get together to make these intricate jaapis which are sold in the common market, to the travelers and sourced for ceremonial representations. These artisans have kept this bamboo-cane craftsmanship alive for so many years that this Assamese treasure earned itself a GI tag in 2024.