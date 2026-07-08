How a massive earthquake led to the creation of Madhubani painting

The origin of Madhubani paintings is rooted in an unusual event that happened in 1934 when the state of Bihar was hit by an earthquake. There were beautiful paintings hidden behind the walls of houses in the district of Madhubani, which depicted the rich culture of Mithila. It was discovered by William G. Archer, who was a colonial British officer.

Madhubani painting and the earthquake that revealed Mithila’s hidden art

There was an earthquake that caused the destruction of many buildings in Bihar in 1934. While William G. Archer was visiting Madhubani district, he observed that there were paintings on the inner walls of the houses in the villages. He made a collection of such paintings, which had diverse themes and designs.