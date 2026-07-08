Art

How a massive earthquake led to the creation of Madhubani painting

Madhubani painting survived from village walls to global recognition after a 1934 Bihar earthquake revealed its hidden artistic world
Madhubani painting gained global attention after a 1934 Bihar earthquake revealed the centuries-old wall art of Mithila homes
The earthquake that uncovered the hidden world of Madhubani painting
Updated on
2 min read

The origin of Madhubani paintings is rooted in an unusual event that happened in 1934 when the state of Bihar was hit by an earthquake. There were beautiful paintings hidden behind the walls of houses in the district of Madhubani, which depicted the rich culture of Mithila. It was discovered by William G. Archer, who was a colonial British officer.

Madhubani painting and the earthquake that revealed Mithila’s hidden art

There was an earthquake that caused the destruction of many buildings in Bihar in 1934. While William G. Archer was visiting Madhubani district, he observed that there were paintings on the inner walls of the houses in the villages. He made a collection of such paintings, which had diverse themes and designs.

These paintings initially formed an essential part of daily rituals in Mithila, which is the homeland of Sita. According to legend, the art was invented when King Janak ordered paintings to be made for his daughter's wedding to Lord Rama.

From household walls to recognised art

Women have been painting such murals for generations as part of their traditional social practices and festivals. The art was practised by Brahmin and Kayastha women traditionally. But further studies revealed that the Harijan women painted their homes too.

The story of Madhubani painting began with an unexpected discovery after a massive earthquake struck Bihar in 1934
Madhubani painting on the wallsPinterest

The Brahmins were famous for their ability to create open compositions with vibrant colours. The Kayasthas were skilled at creating line drawings and enclosed scenes.

The introduction of Madhubani painting altered the course of this art form in the coming years. The growing attention from art collectors and recognition within the country in the 70s brought new avenues of earning for the village community. Artists began moving beyond walls and started creating works on paper, canvas and other objects.

Symbols, colours and traditions

Themes related to Madhubani paintings involve love, fertility and prosperity. Some common images used in the paintings are Hindu gods, weddings, animals, trees, hunting and agricultural practices. Some of the most significant works in the Madhubani painting tradition include Kohbar paintings, which involve various themes such as fish, elephant, parrot, turtle, bamboo tree, sun and moon.

For generations, women created these paintings during social customs, festivals and ceremonies
The paintings were originally part of daily household traditions in the Mithila region

Traditionally, colours were made from natural substances. Black colour was obtained from charred jowar or kajal, yellow from turmeric, orange from palash flower, red from kusum flower, and green from bilva leaves. Now, pre-mixed colours have increased the palette of colours for artists. Today, Madhubani painting can still be seen on saris, scarves, bags, wall hangings, clocks, and other decorative objects.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Madhubani painting gained global attention after a 1934 Bihar earthquake revealed the centuries-old wall art of Mithila homes
Jaapi: The Assamese rain saviour that became a traditional state symbol
Madhubani painting
History of Madhubani painting
Discovery of Madhubani painting