Fashion as art: Why Iris Van Herpen’s new exhibition in NYC is a must-visit

Iris Van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses is much more than a retrospective of dresses — it is a multisensory experience that redefines the boundary between fashion, contemporary art and scientific inquiry. It is currently showcasing at the Brooklyn Museum till December 6, 2026.
The exhibition tracks the Dutch designer's 19-year career across nine distinct thematic zones. Her garments are placed in a direct, physical dialogue with contemporary art, scientific artefacts and natural history specimens. And the journey begins in the depths of the ocean.
It highlights garments that mimic human rib cages, nervous systems and skeletal structures. Alongside is a space that mimics Van Herpen's actual Amsterdam workshop, packed with material samples, 3D-printing molds and macro-photography.
The exhibition features over 140 of her intricate, 3D-printed and fluid sculptural garments. They are displayed beside actual marine fossils and contemporary installations to show how her work bridges the gap between the natural world and the future of fashion.