From fast fashion to mindful making: Inside The Maker’s Courtyard, Chennai’s women-led pop-up

What if a market made you think before it made you buy? That’s the question behind The Maker’s Courtyard, the upcoming two-day pop-up in Chennai.
Archana Ravi, founder of the apparel brand, Slow Threads, was tired of pop-ups that felt transactional. “Most pop-ups are just about having a couple of brands together; people come and shop and then leave.” So she wanted to create something different, and that led to the genesis of The Maker’s Courtyard.
Archana works with handloom weavers. And at The Maker’s Courtyard, she brings in four brands, all women-led. Nabeela and Deepa of The Kraft Faktor are hands-on makers. Others like Studio Cadambari and Aarika Jewellery work closely with women they’ve trained.
“The aim was to kind of bring these little brands together, have a small place for us to come together and for people to come and see us and interact with us. I didn’t want this to be a run-of-the-mill pop-up. I wanted this to be something that people could come and engage in as well,” Archana explains.
But the real draw isn’t the shopping. It’s the talking and the doing.
On day one, The Cost of Cheap brings together Ananthoo, Akther Ghori, Gayathri Shaashi and Gokulnath Natesan for a panel discussion on what fast, cheap consumption actually costs people and the planet.
“The whole trend right now is to buy cheap, buy fast, get everything fast—delivered fast, everything, all of that. What we’re trying to do is kind of open up people's eyes to what is the impact of this,” shares Archana.
Day two is practical. Mamta Jain of social venture Samposhan will lead the workshop Mend, Keep & Love.You bring something broken. You leave knowing how to fix it. “It is about changing how we relate to clothes we already own,” Archana notes.
Archana doesn’t claim the pop-up to be a big commercial fair. “I’m quite mindful of not putting too many designs out there. I didn’t want surplus waste/inventory lying around. The whole theme is to slow down.” This pop-up is an extension of that: small batches, fair pay, and real conversations.
Entry free. INR 900 for workshop. July 11 and 12. 11 am to 8 pm. At CP Art Centre, Mini Gallery, Alwarpet.