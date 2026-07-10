From fast fashion to mindful making: Inside The Maker’s Courtyard, Chennai’s women-led pop-up

Archana works with handloom weavers. And at The Maker’s Courtyard, she brings in four brands, all women-led. Nabeela and Deepa of The Kraft Faktor are hands-on makers. Others like Studio Cadambari and Aarika Jewellery work closely with women they’ve trained.

“The aim was to kind of bring these little brands together, have a small place for us to come together and for people to come and see us and interact with us. I didn’t want this to be a run-of-the-mill pop-up. I wanted this to be something that people could come and engage in as well,” Archana explains.

But the real draw isn’t the shopping. It’s the talking and the doing.