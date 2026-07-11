Jaipur blue pottery: The no-clay craft of Jaipur that survived centuries

It is said that King Ram Singh II of Jaipur played a significant part in bringing this art to Jaipur. In a kite flying contest, he witnessed two brothers from Achnera outplay the king’s own kite flyers. The two were potters, and they had covered their kite strings with the same blue-green glass that they used for making pottery. After getting impressed by their skill, he asked them to come to Jaipur and teach their craft in his school of arts and crafts.

Examples of Jaipur blue pottery can be seen through decorative tiles at Rambagh Palace even today. But unfortunately, the art became less popular with passing time, and the exact cause of the decline is still debatable among historians.

The making of Jaipur blue pottery

The process involved in making it is quite elaborate and requires about 15 to 20 days. The dough is made from crushed glass, powdered quartz, Fuller's earth, borax, gum, sodium bicarbonate, and water. The above mixture substitutes for clay and is flattened out in the form of a pancake through a wooden implement known as pai.