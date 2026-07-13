The history behind Starry Night: Did you know Vincent Van Gogh painted it in an asylum?

This story about Starry Night has very little to do with the myths that surround the painting. It is one of the masterpieces created by Vincent van Gogh in June of 1889. During that time, he was staying at the asylum of Saint-Paul-de-Mausole in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France. Many people think that this painting was created impulsively, but this is far from the truth.
Van Gogh came to Arles in 1888 to find the inspiration for his paintings under the bright southern light. It was quite an essential step for him, since it motivated him to use the vibrant colours. Following his mental breakdown at Arles, Vincent admitted himself into the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in May 1889.
The institution had a daily schedule that the patients adhered to, and they were supervised. The environment provided the painter with what he really needed: security and an opportunity to paint.
Just shortly after moving into the facility, Vincent van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo describing the landscape seen from his iron-barred window.' This letter gives an insight into his everyday routine in the asylum. Despite being locked up, he paid close attention to the hills, trees, and sky visible beyond the walls.
Also in this letter, Van Gogh said that the facility had many unused rooms and that he was provided with another room which served as his studio. With a studio available, he could paint often, which was an integral part of his survival at the asylum.
A little while after that, he wrote to Theo saying that he had made "a new study of a starry sky." Starry Night is currently an oil painting housed in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. It is revered not only because of its rich history but also because of its interesting composition.
The sky is the main character, and the curves in it produce the impression of movement. There are also bright stars with huge halos that give the feeling of movement in the night.
There is a black cypress tree that shoots up into the air dramatically in the foreground and acts as the link between earth and sky. Underneath is the serene village as a contrast to the stormy skies. The brushstrokes used by van Gogh serve as guides for the eyes, while the crescent moon serves as the constant light.
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