The history behind Starry Night: Did you know Vincent Van Gogh painted it in an asylum?

A little while after that, he wrote to Theo saying that he had made "a new study of a starry sky." Starry Night is currently an oil painting housed in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. It is revered not only because of its rich history but also because of its interesting composition.

The sky is the main character, and the curves in it produce the impression of movement. There are also bright stars with huge halos that give the feeling of movement in the night.

There is a black cypress tree that shoots up into the air dramatically in the foreground and acts as the link between earth and sky. Underneath is the serene village as a contrast to the stormy skies. The brushstrokes used by van Gogh serve as guides for the eyes, while the crescent moon serves as the constant light.