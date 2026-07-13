Why Tyrian Purple was once more valuable than gold: The story behind history's costliest dye

According to some ancient writers, the colour looked like a deep reddish-purple hue tinged with some black colour, resembling congealed blood. According to Pliny the Elder, a Roman writer, the colour appeared luminous when viewed against the light. This dye gained fame due to its brilliant pigment and exceptional longevity.

Also, its worth came through who could wear it. Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, is said to have dyed her boats’ sails with this colour. Certain Roman emperors were known to wear this colour alone. According to some historians, any other person found wearing the Tyrian Purple colour would be put to death.

An expensive dye made from sea snails

Unlike other vegetable dyes, the Tyrian Purple was extracted from the clear mucus secreted by the Murex sea snail. These sea snails belonged to three species: Hexaplex trunculus, Bolinus brandaris, and Stramonita haemastoma.